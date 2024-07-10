Look inside this three-bed family home in highly desirable East Boldon

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark
Published 10th Jul 2024, 09:09 BST
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

East Boldon is one of the most highly sought-after addresses in the North East.

And this three-bedroom house is the ideal family home, tucked away in the quiet Langdale Way, off Boker Lane.

Located within easy walking distance of both East Boldon Infant and Junior Schools, it is likely to attract a lot of interest.

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement).

It is on the market with Purplebricks at an asking price of £325,000.

