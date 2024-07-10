Look inside this three-bed family home in highly desirable East Boldon
And this three-bedroom house is the ideal family home, tucked away in the quiet Langdale Way, off Boker Lane.
Located within easy walking distance of both East Boldon Infant and Junior Schools, it is likely to attract a lot of interest.
It is on the market with Purplebricks at an asking price of £325,000.
