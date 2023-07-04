Take a look inside this spacious and modern three-bedroom detached house that’s just 10 minutes away from Hendon beach and available for £160,000

If you’re looking to take your first steps on the property ladder then look no further as this modern three bedroom detached house, perfect for first time buyers, is on the market for just £160,000.

A spokesperson for the estate agents marketing the property, said via Zoopla: “Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market this well presented three bedroom detached home situated on this popular, well established Havelock Park development close to city centre, local schools and transport routes.

“Briefly comprising; lounge, WC, kitchen with walkway through to dining area which has access to the rear via sliding patio doors, three bedrooms and family bathroom.

“Externally to the front is a long driveway suitable for parking three vehicles and the benefit of a garage for additional parking or storage space if required by future owners.

“To the rear is a larger rear garden plot mainly laid to lawn with ample space to extend the property to create a larger kitchen/diner subject to appropriate planning approvals if required”

Location: Hevingham Close, Havelock Park, Sunderland

Price: £160,000

Estate Agent: Good Life Homes

Contact Number: 01917 237790

1 . Hevingham Close, Havelock Park, Sunderland The front of the property at Hevingham Close, Havelock Park, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Hevingham Close, Havelock Park, Sunderland A closer view Photo Sales

3 . Hevingham Close, Havelock Park, Sunderland The main sitting room at the house Photo Sales

4 . Hevingham Close, Havelock Park, Sunderland The modern kitchen Photo Sales

