The building is set in around 27 acres of Northumbrian countryside.

Look inside this Grade II-listed Georgian mansion on sale for £1.2million

Are you in the market for a new project? If you have a spare £1.2million in the bank, this could be just the ticket.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 16:00

Oakwood Hall, in Wylam, Northumberland, is a Grade II-listed Georgian manor house with a price tag of £1,250,000. Listed through Bradley Hall, it’s quite the steal when you look at what the building has to offer within its walls. Set over three floors, plus a basement level, the property could be transformed into an idyllic family home, a boutique hotel or a run of apartments with the right person at the helm. Oakwood Hall was built in the 1800s and listed in 1969. Take a look inside …

1. A project

The building was constructed during the early 1800s.

Photo: Bradley Hall

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Transformation?

There are a wealth of original period features still in tact at the property.

Photo: Bradley Hall

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. The great outdoors

Oakwood Hall is situated approximately one mile north of Wylam.

Photo: Bradley Hall

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Spacious

The property is in need of repair and modernisation.

Photo: Bradley Hall

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4