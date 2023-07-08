Take a look inside this stunning 4 bed semi detached house for sale that’s a stone’s throw from Seaburn beach

If you have £535,000 to spare and want the beach on your doorstep then look no further as this house just a one minute walk away from Seaburn beach is on the market. It’s for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Peter Heron.

They say: “Quietly situated four bedroom bay windowed pre-war semi nestled within this delightful cul-de-sac on the ever fashionable South Bents Estate set midway between Whitburn and Seaburn.

“Occupying a highly sought after position just a stone’s throw from the sea front and its award winning Blue Flag beaches, this well proportioned family sized home offers a contemporary living space finished to a good standard throughout boasting many attractive features.

“The property internally comprises entrance porch, reception hall, ground floor WC, lounge, living room/dining room/kitchen with large patio doors which open out into west facing lawned gardens, at first floor level a principal suite with walk in wardrobe and en-suite shower room, three further bedrooms and a bathroom.

“Benefiting from gas central heating and UPVC double glazing, the property has a high level privet hedge to the front with mature lawned gardens together with a double drive and remote control doors providing access to a double garage.

“Within walking distance of magnificent amenities, this highly regarded coastal suburb has to offer the property is close to good restaurants, shopping facilities, bars and cafes and is within walking distance for Whitburn Academy. An outstanding family home well worthy of internal inspection.”

Location: Hawthorn Terrace, South Bents, Sunderland SR6

Price: £535,000

Estate Agent: Peter Heron

Contact Number: 01917 233984

1 . Hawthorn Terrace, South Bents, Sunderland The outside of the property at Hawthorn Terrace, South Bents, Sunderland Photo Sales

2 . Hawthorn Terrace, South Bents, Sunderland The main reception room at the house Photo Sales

3 . Hawthorn Terrace, South Bents, Sunderland This room has huge doors leading to the garden Photo Sales

4 . Hawthorn Terrace, South Bents, Sunderland A brief look at the kitchen Photo Sales

