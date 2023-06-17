Take a look inside this stunning 1700s grade II listed farmhouse that’s for sale

If you have almost half a million to spare then this stunning grade II listed farmhouse that dates back to the 1700s and is just five minutes - less than two miles - from Hendon beach could be yours.

The property is for sale on Zoopla, through the estate agent Good Life Homes. On Zoopla , they say: “Good Life Homes are delighted to have been selected to bring to the market this wonderful and rare opportunity.

“If your dream has always been to live in a traditional stone built farmhouse, this gorgeous Grade 2 Listed 5 double bedroom traditional and original farmhouse could be for you.

“Dating from circa 1700’s and listed due to its rare and traditional construction, the property is of considerable local importance and has been updated in recent years creating a comfortable, modern, yet traditional home.

“Of significant proportions, the access road to the small hamlet/development leads off Ryhope Road where there is parking for the small community.

“A wonderful, rural pathway takes you past converted barns, underneath archways and other attractive, mostly stone, converted buildings to Ryhope Grange Farm House where access is from the rear as depicted in our main photograph.”

Location: Ryhope Grange Farmhouse, Ryhope Road, Grangetown, Sunderland SR2

Price: £450,000

Estate Agent: Good Life Homes

Contact Number: 01917 231055

