It’s been steadily rising into the skyline for the past year and we can now see the scale of a major new city centre housing development.

The site of the former Civic Centre, which was demolished in 2024, will now be a new community for the city called West Park Quarter, with 265 new homes.

These latest pictures, taken in March 2025, show the mix of three and four-bedroom homes taking shape.

A number of one and two-bed apartments also feature in the development, which spans the footprint of the old Civic Centre and its car park from Burdon Road through to land opposite Park Lane Interchange.

Apartments at the Park Lane side of the quarter | Sunderland Echo

The quarter is part of wider plans to have more people living and working in the city centre - with another 1000 homes being built as part of the Riverside development on either side of the river.

The first of the West Park Quarter homes are already for sale, under the Linden Homes brand, with prices starting from £259, 995 - £299,995.

Residents are expected to start moving in later this year.

Plans for the redevelopment of the former Sunderland Civic Centre building were revealed in March 2021, as part of the council's move to new City Hall premises on the former Vaux site.

Permission was granted to Vistry North East, part of the Vistry Group, to replace the 1960s building - well known for its Brutalist architecture - with a new city centre community in April 2022.

Demolition started that October and was completed in February 2024, with construction of the new West Park Quarter moving forward at pace.

Once complete, the development will comprise 265 new homes for the city | Sunderland Echo

Speaking last year, Sean Egan, managing director with Vistry North East, said: “A complex scheme, working in close partnership with Sunderland City Council, we've been able to support the move to Riverside Sunderland’s City Hall and unlock the potential of the old civic site in a way that will re-energise this part of the city centre.

“West Park Quarter is delivering homes for sale, private rent and affordable rent and our mixed tenure approach has enabled us to deliver the new homes at pace.”

Part of the project will see works to recreate Saint George’s Square - bomb damaged during the Second World War and lost to redevelopment in the 60s - with the Grade II listed Saint George’s House as the focal point.

The architecture and streetscapes being constructed have been planned to be sensitive to existing structures, the park side location and the Ashbrooke Conservation Area.