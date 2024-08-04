And this property in Chester-le-Street demonstrates precisely why.

The well-presented, two-double-bedroom, detached park home is one of the largest on the sought after Angel of the North Residential Park (formerly Bewick Main Caravan Park) near Lamesley.

Fitted out to a high standard, it sits on a plot with a wrap-around garden bordering a wild life nature reserve with a lake and country walks.

It is on the market with Purplebricks, at an asking price of £110,000.

The property is on the Angel of the North Residential Park (Formerly Bewick Main Caravan Park)

The kitchen is well-equipped and spacious

The living room has a feature fireplace

Where better to catch some sun?