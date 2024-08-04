Inside the two-bed park home on the lovely Angel of the North Residential Park

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2024, 05:32 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Residential parks are an increasingly attractive option for those looking to get onto the property ladder - or downsize.

And this property in Chester-le-Street demonstrates precisely why.

The well-presented, two-double-bedroom, detached park home is one of the largest on the sought after Angel of the North Residential Park (formerly Bewick Main Caravan Park) near Lamesley.

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

Fitted out to a high standard, it sits on a plot with a wrap-around garden bordering a wild life nature reserve with a lake and country walks.

It is on the market with Purplebricks, at an asking price of £110,000.

The property is on the Angel of the North Residential Park (Formerly Bewick Main Caravan Park)

1. Park life

The property is on the Angel of the North Residential Park (Formerly Bewick Main Caravan Park) | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
The kitchen is well-equipped and spacious

2. Plenty of room

The kitchen is well-equipped and spacious | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
The living room has a feature fireplace

3. Chilling out

The living room has a feature fireplace | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Where better to catch some sun?

4. The perfect garden

Where better to catch some sun? | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Property
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice