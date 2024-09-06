Situated in Easington Village, it offers all the benefits of living in a small community, while just minutes from the A19.
The three-bed semi offers plenty of space for the entire family, with a further space upstairs which could be converted to a fourth bedroom or used as office space.
(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)
A large stone outbuilding adds to the charm and functionality of this property, offering additional storage space or the potential for conversion into a workshop or hobby room, catering to your individual needs and preferences.
The property is on the market with Purplebricks at an asking price of £235,000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.