Want the best of both worlds? Then Cresula Cottage could be just the home for you.

Situated in Easington Village, it offers all the benefits of living in a small community, while just minutes from the A19.

The three-bed semi offers plenty of space for the entire family, with a further space upstairs which could be converted to a fourth bedroom or used as office space.

A large stone outbuilding adds to the charm and functionality of this property, offering additional storage space or the potential for conversion into a workshop or hobby room, catering to your individual needs and preferences.

The property is on the market with Purplebricks at an asking price of £235,000.

The house is close to the A19 and offers easy access to major road networks, while offering the benefits of village living

1. Perfect location

The house is close to the A19 and offers easy access to major road networks, while offering the benefits of village living | Purplebricks

The spacious layout provides plenty of room for living and entertaining

2. Let me entertain you

The spacious layout provides plenty of room for living and entertaining | Purplebricks

The lounge offers plenty of room to relax

3. Chill space

The lounge offers plenty of room to relax | Pirplebricks

The breakfast bar is the ideal place to get the family together first thing

4. Morning time

The breakfast bar is the ideal place to get the family together first thing | Purplebricks

