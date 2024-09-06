Situated in Easington Village, it offers all the benefits of living in a small community, while just minutes from the A19.

The three-bed semi offers plenty of space for the entire family, with a further space upstairs which could be converted to a fourth bedroom or used as office space.

A large stone outbuilding adds to the charm and functionality of this property, offering additional storage space or the potential for conversion into a workshop or hobby room, catering to your individual needs and preferences.

The property is on the market with Purplebricks at an asking price of £235,000.

1 . Perfect location The house is close to the A19 and offers easy access to major road networks, while offering the benefits of village living | Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . Let me entertain you The spacious layout provides plenty of room for living and entertaining | Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . Chill space The lounge offers plenty of room to relax | Pirplebricks Photo Sales

4 . Morning time The breakfast bar is the ideal place to get the family together first thing | Purplebricks Photo Sales