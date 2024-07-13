The tastefully-decorated home in Swan Court, Hylton Castle, is available without a chain and can be bought fully-furnished, making it ideal for someone looking to take their first step onto the property ladder.

Two spacious bedrooms make up the ground floor, with the master bedroom boasting an en-suite shower room.

A well-appointed family bathroom makes up the remainder of the ground floor.

Upstairs, you will find an inviting open-plan lounge and kitchen area with integrated appliances and doors onto the delightful patio balcony.

The property also benefits from off-road parking for residents and guests and a rear garden.

1 . Standing apart The two-bedroom detached property has been modernised to the highest standards | Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . Sitting pretty The open-plan lounge is designed for contemporary living | Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . Come on through The lounge gives onto the well-equipped kitchen | Purplebricks Photo Sales

4 . Storage galore The kitchen is smart and functional | Purplebricks Photo Sales