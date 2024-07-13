The tastefully-decorated home in Swan Court, Hylton Castle, is available without a chain and can be bought fully-furnished, making it ideal for someone looking to take their first step onto the property ladder.
Two spacious bedrooms make up the ground floor, with the master bedroom boasting an en-suite shower room.
A well-appointed family bathroom makes up the remainder of the ground floor.
Upstairs, you will find an inviting open-plan lounge and kitchen area with integrated appliances and doors onto the delightful patio balcony.
The property also benefits from off-road parking for residents and guests and a rear garden.
