Inside the tasteful two-bed Sunderland home, with no chain and available fully furnished

Published 13th Jul 2024, 05:37 BST

Looking to move in a hurry? Then this two-bedroom detached property is just the match for you.

The tastefully-decorated home in Swan Court, Hylton Castle, is available without a chain and can be bought fully-furnished, making it ideal for someone looking to take their first step onto the property ladder.

Two spacious bedrooms make up the ground floor, with the master bedroom boasting an en-suite shower room.

A well-appointed family bathroom makes up the remainder of the ground floor.

Upstairs, you will find an inviting open-plan lounge and kitchen area with integrated appliances and doors onto the delightful patio balcony.

The property also benefits from off-road parking for residents and guests and a rear garden.

It is on the market with Purplebricks at a starting price of £155,000.

The two-bedroom detached property has been modernised to the highest standards

The two-bedroom detached property has been modernised to the highest standards

The open-plan lounge is designed for contemporary living

The open-plan lounge is designed for contemporary living

The lounge gives onto the well-equipped kitchen

The lounge gives onto the well-equipped kitchen

The kitchen is smart and functional

The kitchen is smart and functional

