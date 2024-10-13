Inside the stylish family home on the market for less than £100,000

Then this three-bedroom apartment could be just the thing.
Located in a sought-after development in Gray Road, it offers allocated off-road parking and access to shared private gardens.
The property benefits from a long lease and is ideally situated close to a wide range of amenities, as well as excellent transport links and has been tastefully modernised throughout.
It is on the market with Purple Bricks at an asking price of offers over £90,000.
