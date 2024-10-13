Inside the stylish family home on the market for less than £100,000

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 13th Oct 2024, 05:39 BST

Looking for a perfect family home that won't break the bank?

Then this three-bedroom apartment could be just the thing.

Located in a sought-after development in Gray Road, it offers allocated off-road parking and access to shared private gardens.

The property benefits from a long lease and is ideally situated close to a wide range of amenities, as well as excellent transport links and has been tastefully modernised throughout.

It is on the market with Purple Bricks at an asking price of offers over £90,000.

The apartment is located in a highly sought-after development

1. Welcome home

The apartment is located in a highly sought-after development | Purple Bricks

There are three generously sized bedrooms

2. Sleep tight

There are three generously sized bedrooms | Purple Bricks

The well-equipped fitted kitchen offers ample storage and functionality

3. Cooking up a storm

The well-equipped fitted kitchen offers ample storage and functionality | Purple Bricks

The spacious lounge is perfect for relaxing or entertaining

4. Just chillin'

The spacious lounge is perfect for relaxing or entertaining | Purple Bricks

