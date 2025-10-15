Inside the stunning new coastal lodges up for sale at Seaham Hall

Fancy owning a coastal lodge in the grounds of one of the North East’s premier hotels?

Seaham Hall has just launched its new one and two-bedroom lodges, available to buy as a home or as an investment opportunity through rent or sublet.

The Tideline Residence at Seaham Hall | Submitted

Priced between £425,000 - £750,000, work on the exclusive residences started in September 2024, with the expansion of the five-star property portfolio now complete in the grounds of the historic hotel.

With a gross development value of £10,750,000, the new residences are positioned overlooking the Durham clifftops, with hot tubs where you can make the most of the view.

As well as the opportunity for increased income potential through Seaham Hall’s lodge subletting service, owners also receive exclusive membership and unlimited access to the hotel’s spa and dining facilities, including The Dining Room and the newly refurbished spa and evening restaurant, Geko.

The Tideline Residence at Seaham Hall | Submitted

Seaham Hall Residences have been designed by Architect firm, Gaunt Francis Architects, former designers of luxury lakeside estate in the Cotswolds, The Lakes By Yoo, among others.

Ross Grieve, Managing Director of Seaham Hall said: “We are thrilled to unveil our new luxury lodges here at Seaham Hall after a year of development.

“We’re really proud that our new Residences are some of the very best coastal properties available on the market here in the UK, giving buyers the chance to own a unique piece of history in the North East.

“Not only do our lodges provide ultimate relaxation and comfort through modern luxury, but they offer a sense of flexibility and freedom, allowing buyers to make the most of their property as well as Seaham Hall’s award-winning amenities as they please, on any day of the year.”

The Beachfront Residence at Seaham Hall | Submitted

Jack Hurley, Commercial Director of Seaham Hall, added: “What makes our luxury lodge ownership stand out is the freedom that comes with it, which is something that we find is attractive to a lot of buyers looking to invest.

“With our Residences, you have the choice to make complete use of the property yourself or can rent or sublet throughout the year to maximise your potential income, with guaranteed rental returns of up to £56,133 (net) annually. This allows you to seamlessly integrate ownership into your lifestyle and make the most of your coastal retreat.

“We also offer flexible finance options with just a 20% deposit, plus you pay no stamp duty or council tax on your lodge, making it a great investment for those looking to explore ownership for 2026.”