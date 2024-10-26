Inside the stunning family home complete with its own patio pizza oven

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 26th Oct 2024, 05:59 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2024, 11:03 BST

This four-bedroom home is the ultimate in luxury living.

The Kineton Way property is in a great location, with a plethora of transport links, amenities and good schools all close b and good access to Ryhope village centre, Seaham and the A19.

The house has been tastefully improved over the last few years to show-home standards with high quality fixtures and fitting throughout.

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

It has a large open plan living space to the rear incorporating bi-fold doors, sitting area with recently installed log burner, dining area and luxurious fully fitted bespoke kitchen with central island unit and extensive integrated appliances.

The property is approached by an attractive curved driveway giving ample parking for several vehicles and benefits from a south facing garden to the rear with L-shape Italian porcelain patio area, remote control pergola, clay pizza oven, laid lawn, fencing and LED lighting.

It is on the market with Purple Bricks at an asking price of £450,000.

The property offers good access to Ryhope village centre, Seaham and the A19

1. Prime location

The property offers good access to Ryhope village centre, Seaham and the A19 | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The kitchen has a central island unit and extensive integrated appliances

2. Breakfast bar

The kitchen has a central island unit and extensive integrated appliances | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The house has a large open plan living space to the rear incorporating bi-fold doors

3. Entertainment space

The house has a large open plan living space to the rear incorporating bi-fold doors | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The sitting area has a recently installed log burner

4. Cosy home

The sitting area has a recently installed log burner | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Property
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice