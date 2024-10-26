Inside the stunning family home complete with its own patio pizza oven

The Kineton Way property is in a great location, with a plethora of transport links, amenities and good schools all close b and good access to Ryhope village centre, Seaham and the A19.

The house has been tastefully improved over the last few years to show-home standards with high quality fixtures and fitting throughout.

It has a large open plan living space to the rear incorporating bi-fold doors, sitting area with recently installed log burner, dining area and luxurious fully fitted bespoke kitchen with central island unit and extensive integrated appliances.

The property is approached by an attractive curved driveway giving ample parking for several vehicles and benefits from a south facing garden to the rear with L-shape Italian porcelain patio area, remote control pergola, clay pizza oven, laid lawn, fencing and LED lighting.

It is on the market with Purple Bricks at an asking price of £450,000.

