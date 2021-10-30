Inside the sky high Sunderland city centre apartment with stunning views

Then this two-bedroom apartment is just the home for you.

Located on the eight floor of a block in Sunderland’s Riverside Quarter, it offers stunning views over the city and down to the mouth of the Wear.

It is on the market with the Fulwell branch of Alfred Pallas at an asking price of £169,950.

All images c/o Rightmove/Alfred Pallas.

1. Rising high The apartment is located in a prime city centre location, within reach of amenities including cafes and restaurants, shops and public transport including main line trains and the Metro system Photo: Rightmove/Alfred Pallas Photo Sales

2. Welcome home The entrance hall has a cupboard with hot water system and plumbed for automatic washing machine, separate cloaks cupboard, spotlights and electric wall heater Photo: Rightmove/Alfred Pallas Photo Sales

3. Take a seat The open plan living room has sliding doors to a balcony with superb views and separate Juliette balcony providing panoramic river and coastal views Photo: Rightmove/Alfred Pallas Photo Sales

4. Cleaning up The ensuite shower room has a shower enclosure and wash hand basin with mixer tap Photo: Rightmove/Alfred Pallas Photo Sales