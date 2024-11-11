Then this six-bed detached property in Seaham’s Boulmer Lea could be just the one for you.

With easy access to the A19 and just minutes from the town’s railway station, it is the ideal base for anyone looking for seaside living with an easy commute to Sunderland and Newcastle.

The master bedroom has its own en-suite, while two more share a shower room. As well as the family bathroom on the first floor, there is another on the second floor for its two bedrooms to use.

One of the second floor bedrooms is currently in use as a games room and the pool and air hockey tables are included in the price.

Living room The detached property covers an impressive 4090 square feet.

A welcoming scene The property is fitted to the highest standards throughout.

Stepping out in style The house has solid wood flooring throughout.

Well equipped The kitchen boasts Neff appliances including a wine cooler, fitted fridge and fridge freezer and double ovens.