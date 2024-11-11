Inside the six-bedroom house that comes complete with its own air hockey and pool tables

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 10:53 BST

Looking for a family home that offers soothing a little bit extra?

Then this six-bed detached property in Seaham’s Boulmer Lea could be just the one for you.

With easy access to the A19 and just minutes from the town’s railway station, it is the ideal base for anyone looking for seaside living with an easy commute to Sunderland and Newcastle.

The master bedroom has its own en-suite, while two more share a shower room. As well as the family bathroom on the first floor, there is another on the second floor for its two bedrooms to use.

One of the second floor bedrooms is currently in use as a games room and the pool and air hockey tables are included in the price.

The house is on the market with Purple Bricks at an asking price of £630,000.

The detached property covers an impressive 4090 square feet.

1. Living room

The detached property covers an impressive 4090 square feet. | Purple Bricks

The property is fitted to the highest standards throughout.

2. A welcoming scene

The property is fitted to the highest standards throughout. | Purple Bricks

The house has solid wood flooring throughout.

3. Stepping out in style

The house has solid wood flooring throughout. | Purple Bricks

The kitchen boasts Neff appliances including a wine cooler, fitted fridge and fridge freezer and double ovens.

4. Well equipped

The kitchen boasts Neff appliances including a wine cooler, fitted fridge and fridge freezer and double ovens. | Purple Bricks

