For Sale near Sunderland: Inside The Sheepfold, a magnificent barn conversion just minutes from the A19

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark
Published 31st May 2024, 14:45 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 15:54 BST

The Sheepfold is less than four miles from Sunderland city centre.

Looking for luxury country living just minutes from Sunderland?

Then The Sheepfold is the perfect choice.

The stunning barn conversion is part of a private development in Old Burdon Hamlet, close to Sunderland and Seaham and with easy access to the A19.

It is on the market with London-based Luxury Property Partners via Rightmove, priced at £650,000.

The perfect combination of country and urban living

1. The Sheepfold

The perfect combination of country and urban living

Photo Sales
The Sheepfold is part of a private development in Old Burdon Hamlet

2. Tucked away

The Sheepfold is part of a private development in Old Burdon Hamlet

Photo Sales
The property is a converted barn

3. Pretty as a picture

The property is a converted barn

Photo Sales
The dining room is the prefect place to entertain friends and family

4. A warm welcome

The dining room is the prefect place to entertain friends and family

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.