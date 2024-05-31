Looking for luxury country living just minutes from Sunderland?
Then The Sheepfold is the perfect choice.
The stunning barn conversion is part of a private development in Old Burdon Hamlet, close to Sunderland and Seaham and with easy access to the A19.
It is on the market with London-based Luxury Property Partners via Rightmove, priced at £650,000.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.