The striking property is located in the sought-after Village Farm development in MurtonThe striking property is located in the sought-after Village Farm development in Murton
The striking property is located in the sought-after Village Farm development in Murton | Purple Bricks

Inside the modern five-bed family home with THREE bathrooms

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 20th Oct 2024, 05:42 BST

This stunning five-bedroom family home is perfect for growing familes.

Located in the highly-desirable r Village Farm development in Murton, it offers the perfect combination of modern design and generous living spaces.

The ground floor boasts a spacious entrance hall leading to a large, open-plan kitchen with bifold door, electric blinds, living, and dining area, as well as generously sized bedroom complete with a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite - ideal for guests with mobility issues - and a separate study which could also serve as a lounge or another bedroom.

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

The first floor boasts three generously sized bedrooms, one with its own en-suite, and the spacious family bathroom with a freestanding bath and a walk-in shower.

Externally, the property has a detached electric roller garage and a spacious driveway, alongside a well-maintained outdoor space with artificial turf and sitting/dining area. It is on the market with Purple Bricks, with offers invited around £529,950.

Visitors are welcomed by a spacious entrance hall

1. Come on in

Visitors are welcomed by a spacious entrance hall | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The living area is the heart of the homeing/dining area

2. Sitting pretty

The living area is the heart of the homeing/dining area | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The open-plan kitchen living and dining area is a versatile space perfect for both everyday family living and entertaining guests

3. Room to chill

The open-plan kitchen living and dining area is a versatile space perfect for both everyday family living and entertaining guests | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The modern kitchen is fitted with high-quality fixtures and appliances, offering ample workspace and storage areas

4. Style on a plate

The modern kitchen is fitted with high-quality fixtures and appliances, offering ample workspace and storage areas | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Property
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice