Inside the modern five-bed family home with THREE bathrooms

Located in the highly-desirable r Village Farm development in Murton, it offers the perfect combination of modern design and generous living spaces.

The ground floor boasts a spacious entrance hall leading to a large, open-plan kitchen with bifold door, electric blinds, living, and dining area, as well as generously sized bedroom complete with a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite - ideal for guests with mobility issues - and a separate study which could also serve as a lounge or another bedroom.

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

The first floor boasts three generously sized bedrooms, one with its own en-suite, and the spacious family bathroom with a freestanding bath and a walk-in shower.

Externally, the property has a detached electric roller garage and a spacious driveway, alongside a well-maintained outdoor space with artificial turf and sitting/dining area. It is on the market with Purple Bricks, with offers invited around £529,950.

1 . Come on in Visitors are welcomed by a spacious entrance hall | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

2 . Sitting pretty The living area is the heart of the homeing/dining area | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

3 . Room to chill The open-plan kitchen living and dining area is a versatile space perfect for both everyday family living and entertaining guests | Purple Bricks Photo Sales

4 . Style on a plate The modern kitchen is fitted with high-quality fixtures and appliances, offering ample workspace and storage areas | Purple Bricks Photo Sales