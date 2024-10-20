Inside the modern five-bed family home with THREE bathrooms

Located in the highly-desirable r Village Farm development in Murton, it offers the perfect combination of modern design and generous living spaces.
The ground floor boasts a spacious entrance hall leading to a large, open-plan kitchen with bifold door, electric blinds, living, and dining area, as well as generously sized bedroom complete with a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite - ideal for guests with mobility issues - and a separate study which could also serve as a lounge or another bedroom.
(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)
The first floor boasts three generously sized bedrooms, one with its own en-suite, and the spacious family bathroom with a freestanding bath and a walk-in shower.
Externally, the property has a detached electric roller garage and a spacious driveway, alongside a well-maintained outdoor space with artificial turf and sitting/dining area. It is on the market with Purple Bricks, with offers invited around £529,950.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.