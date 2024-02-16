Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Viewings are already flooding in for a house that's come up for sale on The Square.

The Square is off Shields Road

Just off Shields Road, The Square is one of the most sought-after developments in the area and estate agent Bradley Hall say viewings have already been strong at No 21 as properties at the site are rare to the market.

Spread across 4,000 sq ft of living space, the property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The principal bedroom

Set within a private, secured, and gated community, residents of the Square enjoy exclusive access to a private meadow, with views over Cleadon.

The open plan kitchen

With an asking price of offers in the region of £975,000, the property has been listed by Northern property specialist, Bradley Hall.

With close proximity to local schools and metro stations, the property also has easy access to South Shields, Sunderland and Newcastle.

Bedroom two at the property

The entrance leads to a grand foyer that sets the tone for the residence.

The ground floor merges into an open-plan kitchen with a spacious family living area, featuring a stylish ceiling-mounted fire for added ambiance.

The kitchen, completed to a high standard with Dekton worktops and an induction hob, is complemented by an impressive functional island feature, with a boiling water tap and food waste disposal grinder and a built-in pantry.

The kitchen has been fitted to a high standard

Ascending to the first floor, you will find four well-appointed bedrooms, including a master suite with a private balcony overlooking the spacious and well-maintained garden and grounds.

There's also a dedicated study, while the en-suite bathrooms add convenience and sophistication.

The second floor has two additional spacious bedrooms, one with its own en suite bathroom.

A separate bathroom ensures comfort for all residents, while an eight-seat home cinema with a fibre optic star ceiling offers a leisure and entertainment experience.

The home has its own cinema room

Outside, the garden is complete with a private outdoor retreat with a hot tub and pergola, perfect for relaxing and entertaining amidst the community’s well-maintained grounds.

A private meadow offers additional space for families and dog walkers, while a manicured garden and views across the Cleadon countryside add to the tranquillity of the property.

Helen Wall, Director of Bradley Hall’s Sunderland office, said: “This gorgeous property has everything you need and more. With its great location, space for entertaining and relaxing and a sense of security within the gated community, it really makes this home a true gem.”