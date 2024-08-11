Inside the four-bedroom family home that can be yours for just £85,000

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2024, 07:31 GMT

Looking for a family home on a budget - then this could be the one for you.

The four-bedroom home in Washington’s Kenilworth Court is on the market for just £85,000.

Just a five minute drive from the Galleries, it offers easy access to both the A1 and A19.

Internally, the property has been maintained to a high standard with an open plan living/dining room complete with a gas fire and access to the private rear garden garden via patio doors, and a well-equipped kitchen.

It is on the market with Purplebricks.

There is no onward chain

1. Ready to go

The house has an open plan living/dining room complete with a gas fire and access to the private rear garden garden via patio doors

2. Living space

The kitchen is stylish and well-equipped

3. Cooking up a storm

The breakfast bar is the ideal place to start the day

4. Good morning

