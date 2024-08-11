Inside the four-bedroom family home that can be yours for just £85,000

The four-bedroom home in Washington’s Kenilworth Court is on the market for just £85,000.

Just a five minute drive from the Galleries, it offers easy access to both the A1 and A19.

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

Internally, the property has been maintained to a high standard with an open plan living/dining room complete with a gas fire and access to the private rear garden garden via patio doors, and a well-equipped kitchen.

Ready to go There is no onward chain

Living space The house has an open plan living/dining room complete with a gas fire and access to the private rear garden garden via patio doors

Cooking up a storm The kitchen is stylish and well-equipped

Good morning The breakfast bar is the ideal place to start the day