Inside the four-bedroom family home that can be yours for just £85,000

The four-bedroom home in Washington’s Kenilworth Court is on the market for just £85,000.
Just a five minute drive from the Galleries, it offers easy access to both the A1 and A19.
(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)
Internally, the property has been maintained to a high standard with an open plan living/dining room complete with a gas fire and access to the private rear garden garden via patio doors, and a well-equipped kitchen.
It is on the market with Purplebricks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.