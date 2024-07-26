Inside the four-bed semi in Sunderland's sought-after Foxcover Lane

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark
Published 26th Jul 2024, 15:21 BST

East Herrington is one of the most desirable areas of Sunderland - and Foxcover Lane is one of the most desirable areas of East Herrington.

This family home is just minutes away from Doxford International and the A19, making it the ideal commuter base.

The deceptively spacious 3/4 bedroom semi retains some original features but has been substantially extended, with potential to extend even further in the future. It is on the market with Purplebricks with offers invited of around £249,950.

1. Des res

The property is in one of Sunderland's most desirable locations | Purplebricks

2. Hearth and home

The living room is the perfect place to relax | Purplebricks

3. Cooking up a storm

The fitted kitchen is well-equipped | Purplebricks

4. Come on in

The property has a separate dining room | Purplebricks

