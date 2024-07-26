This family home is just minutes away from Doxford International and the A19, making it the ideal commuter base.
The deceptively spacious 3/4 bedroom semi retains some original features but has been substantially extended, with potential to extend even further in the future. It is on the market with Purplebricks with offers invited of around £249,950.
