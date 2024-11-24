Inside the four-bed family home with a gorgeous garden

Located in sought-after Leechmere View, it is close to local amenities and has excellent transport links.
The ground floor features a spacious, open-plan lounge and dining area, with patio doors that open onto a private rear garden, and a stylish, modern kitchen.
Upstairs, the four generously sized bedrooms are perfect for a growing family or for use as home offices or guest rooms.
The family bathroom is tastefully appointed, offering a clean and contemporary design.
Externally, there are gardens to both the front and rear of the property, offering outdoor space to relax or for children to play.
The property is on the market with Purple Bricks at an asking price of £170,000.
