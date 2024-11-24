Inside the four-bed family home with a gorgeous garden

Located in sought-after Leechmere View, it is close to local amenities and has excellent transport links.

The ground floor features a spacious, open-plan lounge and dining area, with patio doors that open onto a private rear garden, and a stylish, modern kitchen.

Upstairs, the four generously sized bedrooms are perfect for a growing family or for use as home offices or guest rooms.

The family bathroom is tastefully appointed, offering a clean and contemporary design.

Externally, there are gardens to both the front and rear of the property, offering outdoor space to relax or for children to play.

