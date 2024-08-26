Inside the five-bedroom family home minutes from beautiful Lambton Park

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 26th Aug 2024, 07:51 BST

Five-bedroom homes don't make it to the market that often, so this one seems set to attract a lot of attention.

Located in Ellesmere, just off the A1052 at Bournmoor, the semi-detached property is just a few minutes from the stunning Lambton Estate. Downstairs, the spacious lounge is ideal for relaxing and entertaining, while the large and modern open-plan kitchen and dining area doubles as a second reception space.

Upstairs are five well-appointed bedrooms, one with an en-suite, and the family bathroom.

The rear garden is a private outdoor space, perfect for families and friends.

.The house is on the market with Purplebricks, with an asking price of £270,000.

The semi-detached property is close to various amenities and transport links

1. First impressions

The semi-detached property is close to various amenities and transport links

The stairs greet you when you step through the door

2. Come on in

The stairs greet you when you step through the door

The spacious lounge is perfect for relaxation and socialising

3. Home and hearth

The spacious lounge is perfect for relaxation and socialising

The perfect space to chill out

4. Sit and relax

The perfect space to chill out

