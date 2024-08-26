Inside the five-bedroom family home minutes from beautiful Lambton Park

Located in Ellesmere, just off the A1052 at Bournmoor, the semi-detached property is just a few minutes from the stunning Lambton Estate. Downstairs, the spacious lounge is ideal for relaxing and entertaining, while the large and modern open-plan kitchen and dining area doubles as a second reception space.

Upstairs are five well-appointed bedrooms, one with an en-suite, and the family bathroom.

The rear garden is a private outdoor space, perfect for families and friends.

.The house is on the market with Purplebricks, with an asking price of £270,000.

