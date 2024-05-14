Inside the Chester Gate development as it nears completion in Pennywell

By Katy Wheeler
Published 14th May 2024, 14:52 BST

Three years in the making, the major Chester Gate development is nearing completion.

It’s seen the creation of 118 new homes in Pennywell at a gateway to the city off Chester Road. Here’s a look around as only the last few homes are left to be sold.

1. New chapter

The Chester Gate development started in February 2021 and is due for completion by the end of 2024.

2. Due for completion

The flagship Sunderland development is made up of 2-4 bed homes, with 75% sold and only 2 and 3 beds remaining.

3. Three quarters sold

Many of the houses have balconies with views of Penshaw Monument and beyond.

4. Room with a view

