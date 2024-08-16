Inside the beautiful three-bedroom family home in the perfect location

Nestled in Chester-le-Street’s sought-after Lumley Terrace, it is located just a short distance from local amenities, excellent transport links, and reputable schools.

It offers open-plan lounge and dining area, well-equipped kitchen, three generously sized double bedrooms, and family bathroom, along with additional separate shower room.

To the front there is ample on-street parking, while the rear has a private yard, ideal for outdoor activities.

The house is on the market with Purplebricks with an asking price of £180,000.

