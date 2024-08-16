Inside the beautiful three-bedroom family home in the perfect location

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 16th Aug 2024, 16:47 BST

This three-bedroom terraced house could just be the perfect family home.

Nestled in Chester-le-Street’s sought-after Lumley Terrace, it is located just a short distance from local amenities, excellent transport links, and reputable schools.

It offers open-plan lounge and dining area, well-equipped kitchen, three generously sized double bedrooms, and family bathroom, along with additional separate shower room.

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

To the front there is ample on-street parking, while the rear has a private yard, ideal for outdoor activities.

The house is on the market with Purplebricks with an asking price of £180,000.

The house is nestled in a sought-after residential area, just a short distance from local amenities, excellent transport links, and reputable schools

1. Perfect location

The house is nestled in a sought-after residential area, just a short distance from local amenities, excellent transport links, and reputable schools | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
The large open-plan lounge and dining area boasts a beautiful feature fireplace

2. Home and hearth

The large open-plan lounge and dining area boasts a beautiful feature fireplace | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
The dining area is perfect for entertaining

3. Pull up a chair

The dining area is perfect for entertaining | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
The modernised, well-equipped fitted kitchen offers ample storage and workspace.

4. Bright and sunny

The modernised, well-equipped fitted kitchen offers ample storage and workspace. | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Property

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.