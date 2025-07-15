Inside showstopping family home with huge garden on private Sunderland street

Published 15th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

There’s not many streets that offer the seclusion of a private road whilst only being a short walk from the city centre.

But Abbotsford Grove is one of Thornhill’s hidden gems.

It features some of the area’s largest, and finest, homes including this showstopping detached family home, which is on the market with Michael Hodgson.

Blending period features with modern convenience, it’s a property full of charm - and plenty of space.

There’s five bedrooms in total at the property as well as a large kitchen that leads to a dining room and beautiful garden room overlooking the lush, mature gardens, that’s ideal for entertaining.

Highlights also include living and sitting rooms with ornate fireplaces as well as a gated driveway and double garage, with street parking also available.

It’s on the market for £585,000

Here’s a look around:

