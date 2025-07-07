Inside one of the North East's finest period homes as we take a tour of Burn Hall

And a rare opportunity to acquire the distinguished country house has arisen as the Grade II* listed property is now being offered for sale by A&G Land & Property with a guide price of £2,750,000.

Situated in a private and elevated position on the southern edge of Durham City, Burn Hall is an eleven-bedroom sandstone residence filled with history and charm.

Designed in 1821 by the renowned architect Ignatius Bonomi, whose work drew on earlier plans by the celebrated Sir John Soane, Burn Hall is widely regarded as one of the finest period homes in the North East.

Its reputation for grandeur was endorsed by Queen Victoria, who is reputed to have described it as “the finest looking estate between the Humber and the Tweed.”

This elegant and imposing home has undergone significant restoration and sympathetic modernisation in recent years, with the current owners undertaking comprehensive improvements including full rewiring, the installation of six new boilers, a bespoke kitchen and new bathrooms, as well as extensive roofing works, floor restoration, and the addition of secure electric gates and estate fencing.

Burn Hall’s origins date back to the early 17th century, with its modern form taking shape between 1821 and 1834 under the direction of Brian John Salvin, who commissioned Bonomi to create the mansion seen today.

The estate remained in the Salvin family until 1924, before being acquired by the Saint Joseph’s Missionary Society of Mill Hill, who established a seminary at the Hall. The current owners have spent over a decade restoring the house and grounds to their original splendour, preserving its historic fabric while enhancing it for modern living.

