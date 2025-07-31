A fine High Barnes family home in popular Sunderland cul-de-sac

Situated in West Hill, one of the area’s more popular cul-de-sacs, it has easy access to the park, A19 and hospital.
Lovingly-maintained, the home has four bedrooms, an en suite, family bathroom, downstairs WC, living room, dining room, kitchen which can also be used as a breakfast room, office room as well as a conservatory overlooking a large family garden.
The detached property also has the added bonus of a block paved driveway, garage and space for a number of cars.
Here’s a look around:
