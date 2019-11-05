Inside the former jail transformed into apartments as one goes up for rent at £595 a month

Well, not really a castle, but a former courthouse and jail. Built in 1821 and designed by John Dobson to resemble a medieval castle, Morpeth Court is all that remains of the much larger County Gaol. The older buildings were demolished at the end of the 19th Century but the The Court House was used as a magistrates court until 1980. The Grade II* Listed Building is has since been converted into apartments and this one bedroom maisonette is available for rent through Groves Residential’s Morpeth office for £595 a month.