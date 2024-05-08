Inside Bramblewood as major Hetton housing development nears completion

The major project has seen the creation of 99 new homes in Hetton. Here’s a look around.
1. Heart of Hetton
99 new build homes have been created at this phase of the Bramblewood development which lies off Houghton Road in Hetton.
2. Room with a view
The housing development is in the shadow of local landmark, The Seven Sisters.
3. Gentoo Homes
Bramblewood development is by Gentoo Homes, the commercial housing arm of Gentoo Group.
Gentoo Homes is in addition to the group's social housing, with the group managing around 30,000 homes across Sunderland.
Since 2007 Gentoo Homes has built more than 3500 new homes throughout the North East.
4. Family homes
The homes have proved particularly popular with families from Houghton and Hetton.
