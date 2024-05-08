Inside Bramblewood as major Hetton housing development nears completion

Three years in the making, the new Bramblewood development is nearing completion.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 8th May 2024, 15:10 BST

The major project has seen the creation of 99 new homes in Hetton. Here’s a look around.

99 new build homes have been created at this phase of the Bramblewood development which lies off Houghton Road in Hetton.

1. Heart of Hetton

The housing development is in the shadow of local landmark, The Seven Sisters.

2. Room with a view

Bramblewood development is by Gentoo Homes, the commercial housing arm of Gentoo Group. Gentoo Homes is in addition to the group's social housing, with the group managing around 30,000 homes across Sunderland. Since 2007 Gentoo Homes has built more than 3500 new homes throughout the North East.

3. Gentoo Homes

The homes have proved particularly popular with families from Houghton and Hetton.

4. Family homes

The homes have proved particularly popular with families from Houghton and Hetton.

