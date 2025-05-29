Inside an ideal family home that's had a major top to toe refurbishment

Anyone familiar with the SR2 area will have seen the major refurbishment works at this double-fronted, detached property.

Situated on Thornholme Road, just opposite Thornhill School, the work saw a full upgrade and top to toe renovation of the site.

It means the new owners get a good-as-new home in a period property.

There’s four bedrooms and two bathrooms at the ideal family home, which is only a short walk into Sunderland city centre and University Metro station.

Luxury features include marble flooring, bespoke dressing room and modern black and gold bathroom and kitchen fittings.

It’s on the market with Northwood, North Shields, for £675,000.

Here’s a look around:

