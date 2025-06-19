Inside a palatial Durham mansion billed as 'one of a kind'

Ramside Manor, which comprises 7,770 sq ft of living space, is situated on a 0.5 acre plot in Carrville, County Durham - and it could be yours for £2,500,000.

Accessed via a private drive, the five-bed home offers ample parking, including a triple garage, as well as lush gardens providing views of the adjacent Ramside Golf Course.

Boasting a cinema room, underfloor heating throughout and walk-in showers, Ramside Manor is billed as a one-of-a-kind mansion, ideal for modern luxury living.

Lauren Gill, Branch Manager at Bradley Hall Durham, said:“Ramside Manor is a beautiful home that has been finished to an incredibly high standard.

“The mansion has been designed with luxury and ease in mind, including individual Heatmiser controls in each room, electric blinds in all upstairs rooms and a thoughtful redesign of part of the garage as a gym space.

“Just two miles east of Durham, Ramside Manor combines a country living feel with easy transport links and local amenities. Located in a quiet and exclusive development, Ramside Manor is truly a unique home and one I would recommend for in-person viewings.”

Elements of luxury are evident throughout the property, including a solid oak and glass staircase, Porcelanosa tiling and en-suites in all five bedrooms.

The master bedroom enjoys views across the golf course from its private balcony and includes a large bathroom with his-and-hers vanity units, LED lighting and a separate, spacious dressing room.

Downstairs, there is a large utility room and separate laundry room, with plenty of storage space and access in to the garage. The formal living room boasts a large media wall with integrated electric fire, as well as sliding doors leading to a large courtyard.

There is a real focus on indoor-outdoor living, with sliding doors opening several rooms up to the extensive garden and outdoor areas, including in the kitchen, which benefits from a walk-in pantry, Corian worktop and a number of integrated appliances, such as a wine fridge and two dishwashers.