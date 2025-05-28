Inside a Grade II-listed home in one of Sunderland's grandest old streets

Just a stone’s throw from the city centre, the handsome terrace in Ashbrooke is a gated community of Grade II-listed homes.

Spanning four floors, the period features of this home have been restored, including the coving details and fireplaces.

With five bedrooms and three bathrooms as well as reception rooms, there’s plenty of space for all the family.

As well as well-maintained community gardens, looked after via a service charge, the home has its own private patio and two allocated parking bays.

It’s on the market with Hackett Property for £675,000.

Here’s a look around.