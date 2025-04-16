Innovative architecture, research and tech combine to create flagship supported living house scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A flagship supported-living housing scheme born out of a knowledge transfer partnership (KTP) spanning architecture design, academia and tech innovation, is nearing completion in the North East of England to better support adults requiring social care.

Leading architectural design and engineering practice, Building Design Northern (BDN), along with Northumbria University and Innovate UK, have, in collaboration with Sunderland City Council, created a new modern and forward-thinking development that promotes housing longevity, community engagement and incorporates forward-thinking designs to support an aging population and those with additional needs.

The scheme, St Cuthbert’s Close in Ryhope, Sunderland, is currently in construction and is part of the council’s visionary five year, £59m housing delivery and investment plan (HDIP).

BDN’s architectural design and housing sector expertise has created a new ‘intimate’ community of high quality, specialist bungalows for adult residents requiring care and support services, whilst at the same time encouraging people to live longer and more independently in their own home.

The two and three-bedroom shared properties have been designed to create a safe, enclosed environment with a strong community feel, enabling residents to have greater and continuous opportunities for social interaction, both within and around the dwellings. It also includes two staff resource hubs enabling daily support and living assistance.

Filip Young, Associate Architect at Building Design Northern (BDN), explained: “Research data shows that the UK has an ageing population with millions more people now living to a far greater age than ever before. Therefore, housing schemes that are being considered, designed and developed today very much need to consider our ever-changing lifestyles and how we can better support those who may require additional support to live safely and securely in their own home in the future.

“From an architectural design and planning perspective, the development has been designed in a courtyard arrangement with principal entrances facing shared spaces, creating pockets of communal areas to foster interaction amongst residents as well as visitors. The properties also have centrally located rise and fall kitchens to improve accessibility and reestablish the heart of the home. Furthermore, windows and ceilings are larger and higher than standard to create airy bright spaces which have been proven to improve wellbeing for users.

“By working in partnership with Northumbria University and sharing our respective areas of expertise, BDN has been able to design highly specialist homes and create a community that is bespoke and fit-for-purpose - promoting social inclusion, independence through care, and meeting tomorrow’s needs today. Through academic research and with support from Innovate UK, we have been able to explore longevity housing in far greater depth, the results of which are now coming to fruition at St Cuthbert’s Close.”

As well as architectural services, BDN is providing principal designer (BSA) services to deliver the scheme and support the construction phases. The development, built on the site of the former St Cuthbert’s Methodist Church, is expected to be completed Summer 2025.

Sunderland City Council's Housing Delivery and Investment Plan (HDIP) aims to deliver 193 accessible properties, 210 general-needs homes through empty home conversions, and 171 supported homes by 2025, with the council having spent or committed £23 million of the allocated funds.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, Dynamic City Portfolio Holder at Sunderland City Council, added: “St Cuthbert’s Close is a great example of collaborative working with BDN, Northumbria University, Innovate UK and Sunderland City Council all demonstrating how knowledge transfer partnerships can deliver the very best outcomes for Wearside residents and the city going forward.

“The Housing Delivery and Investment Plan is our commitment to providing homes for those who require additional care services and therefore properties that are attuned to their specific needs. By creating such developments, we can fully support all residents, giving everyone a real sense of community whilst promoting mobility, wellbeing and reducing isolation.”