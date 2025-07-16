Incredible Sunderland seafront property with home cinema and pier views hits the market

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 16th Jul 2025, 17:20 BST

Any regulars to Roker will have passed this property countless times - and not realised quite how incredible it is inside.

New to the market, this Victorian townhouse in South Cliff, Roker Terrace, spans a massive 4,784 sq ft.

Across its four storeys, there’s five bedrooms, three bathrooms and an incredible attention to detail throughout, from herringbone flooring and ornate architraves to a designer kitchen with black Marquina marble countertops.

The new owners get to wake up to uninterrupted views of Roker Pier and beyond and enjoy films in the six-seater home cinema or workout in the home gym.

It’s a real turnkey home with a premium finish inside and out and is on the market with Bradley Hall with a guide price of £1,300,000.

Here’s a look around:

1. South Cliff, Roker Terrace, Bradley Hall

South Cliff, Roker Terrace, Bradley Hall

Photo Sales

2. South Cliff, Roker Terrace, Bradley Hall

South Cliff, Roker Terrace, Bradley Hall

Photo Sales

3. South Cliff, Roker Terrace, Bradley Hall

South Cliff, Roker Terrace, Bradley Hall

Photo Sales

4. South Cliff, Roker Terrace, Bradley Hall

South Cliff, Roker Terrace, Bradley Hall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:MetroPropertySunderlandHome and garden
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice