New to the market, this Victorian townhouse in South Cliff, Roker Terrace, spans a massive 4,784 sq ft.
Across its four storeys, there’s five bedrooms, three bathrooms and an incredible attention to detail throughout, from herringbone flooring and ornate architraves to a designer kitchen with black Marquina marble countertops.
The new owners get to wake up to uninterrupted views of Roker Pier and beyond and enjoy films in the six-seater home cinema or workout in the home gym.
It’s a real turnkey home with a premium finish inside and out and is on the market with Bradley Hall with a guide price of £1,300,000.
Here’s a look around:
