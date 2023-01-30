News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Immaculate four-bed Ryhope Colliery home with 21st century modern design hits the market for bargain price

This home is described as ‘beautifully-presented’.

By Jack Marshall
2 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 11:11am

On the market for offers in excess of £270,000 with Bettermove, this gorgeous four-bed detached Ryhope Colliery home boasts a welcoming living room, an open-plan kitchen/lounge, a home study, a main bedroom with en suite, and an enclosed rear garden with decking area and lawn. Take a look around...

1. Burleigh Close

Bettermove

Photo: Bettermove

Photo Sales

2. Burleigh Close

Bettermove

Photo: Bettermove

Photo Sales

3. Burleigh Close

Bettermove

Photo: Bettermove

Photo Sales

4. Burleigh Close

Bettermove

Photo: Bettermove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4