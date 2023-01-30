Immaculate four-bed Ryhope Colliery home with 21st century modern design hits the market for bargain price
This home is described as ‘beautifully-presented’.
By Jack Marshall
2 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 11:11am
On the market for offers in excess of £270,000 with Bettermove, this gorgeous four-bed detached Ryhope Colliery home boasts a welcoming living room, an open-plan kitchen/lounge, a home study, a main bedroom with en suite, and an enclosed rear garden with decking area and lawn. Take a look around...
