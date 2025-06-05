I wish I could move into this £400,000 Cleadon home just for the family room

This four-bedroom home, on South Drive, in Cleadon, has been brought to the property market by Linda Leary Estate Agents for offers over £400,000.

One of the property’s main selling points is the spacious family room, which is perfect for modern families.

The listing states: “We are delighted to offer to the market this spacious, freehold, extended semi-detached House with garage and gardens located in the heart of Cleadon Village.

“One of the most sought after villages in the area, Cleadon offers an excellent primary school, shops and restaurants plus easy access to Cleadon Hills and the Coast.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/161865599.

