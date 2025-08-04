The three-story property, called Redhill, is for sale for £660,000 with The Good Estate Agent.

The Rightmove listing says: “Occupying a prominent plot on sought-after Moor Lane. Redhill is ideally placed for access to the heart of Whitburn village with its excellent amenities including highly regarded schools, shops, restaurants and stunning nearby beaches.

“This versatile, luxury family home is spread over three floors perfect for a growing family.

“No expense has been spared in this property that has been tastefully decorated throughout with luxury fixtures and stylish modern décor whilst being well maintained and loved as a family home. Representing brilliant value for money.

“Redhill has an expansive front and rear garden, with safe parking for up to 4 cars. The front garden boasts a large, but private south facing sun-terrace ready for dining Al Fresco with the family. Glass Balustrades surround the extensive terrace wrapping around the property.

“Glass sliding doors allow unobstructed views of the surroundings, and really open up the space for a true Outside-inside experience.

“There is substantial space(180m2 or 1990sq/ft) to make the property your own without the need for a costly extension.”

Take a look inside...