The five-bed property on South Cliff, which boasts a cinema room among its amenities, is for sale for £1,300,000 with Bradley Hall.

The Rightmove listing says: “Offered fully furnished, this remarkable home represents the pinnacle of bespoke design and luxury living.

“Every element has been meticulously curated and hand-crafted to enhance the property’s unique proportions and architectural presence.

“Statement features include elegant custom-made beds with upholstered headboards, fitted wardrobes offering refined storage solutions, and full-height tailored curtains that elevate the dramatic scale of the interiors.

“A bespoke dining experience awaits in the heart of the home with a beautifully crafted kitchen dining suite, while the living spaces are adorned with designer sofas and carefully selected furnishings.

“A fully equipped six-seater cinema room, handcrafted home office suite, and high-spec gym setup further reflect the home’s seamless blend of sophistication, comfort, and functionality.

“Rarely does a home come to market so flawlessly presented—this is turnkey living at its most inspired.”

Take a look inside...