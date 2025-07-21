The five-bed property on South Cliff, which boasts a cinema room among its amenities, is for sale for £1,300,000 with Bradley Hall.
The Rightmove listing says: “Offered fully furnished, this remarkable home represents the pinnacle of bespoke design and luxury living.
“Every element has been meticulously curated and hand-crafted to enhance the property’s unique proportions and architectural presence.
“Statement features include elegant custom-made beds with upholstered headboards, fitted wardrobes offering refined storage solutions, and full-height tailored curtains that elevate the dramatic scale of the interiors.
“A bespoke dining experience awaits in the heart of the home with a beautifully crafted kitchen dining suite, while the living spaces are adorned with designer sofas and carefully selected furnishings.
“A fully equipped six-seater cinema room, handcrafted home office suite, and high-spec gym setup further reflect the home’s seamless blend of sophistication, comfort, and functionality.
“Rarely does a home come to market so flawlessly presented—this is turnkey living at its most inspired.”
Take a look inside...
