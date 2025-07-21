placeholder image
Bradley Hall

I tour the exceptional 4-storey Victorian townhouse with a cinema room for sale on Sunderland's Roker seafront

By Charlie Watts

Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

An exceptional four-storey Victorian townhouse on Sunderland’s Roker seafront has gone on the market.

The five-bed property on South Cliff, which boasts a cinema room among its amenities, is for sale for £1,300,000 with Bradley Hall.

The Rightmove listing says: “Offered fully furnished, this remarkable home represents the pinnacle of bespoke design and luxury living.

“Every element has been meticulously curated and hand-crafted to enhance the property’s unique proportions and architectural presence.

“Statement features include elegant custom-made beds with upholstered headboards, fitted wardrobes offering refined storage solutions, and full-height tailored curtains that elevate the dramatic scale of the interiors.

“A bespoke dining experience awaits in the heart of the home with a beautifully crafted kitchen dining suite, while the living spaces are adorned with designer sofas and carefully selected furnishings.

“A fully equipped six-seater cinema room, handcrafted home office suite, and high-spec gym setup further reflect the home’s seamless blend of sophistication, comfort, and functionality.

“Rarely does a home come to market so flawlessly presented—this is turnkey living at its most inspired.”

Take a look inside...

1. South Cliff, Roker Terrace, Sunderland, SR6

Bradley Hall

Photo Sales

2. South Cliff, Roker Terrace, Sunderland, SR6

Bradley Hall

Photo Sales

3. South Cliff, Roker Terrace, Sunderland, SR6

Bradley Hall

Photo Sales

4. South Cliff, Roker Terrace, Sunderland, SR6

Bradley Hall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPropertyMetroProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice