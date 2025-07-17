I love this unique architectural designed East Boldon home that was on Grand Designs

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 17th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Take a look around this impressive East Boldon home.

This three bedroom home, on The Hawthorns, in East Boldon, has been brought to the property market by EweMove for an asking price of £375,000.

The home boasts open plan living space, a modern aesthetic, private gardens, and more.

The listing states: “A once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a modern, spacious and completely unique family home set across three floors.

“Originally an electricity sub-station, the building was converted into residential accommodation in 2000 and featured in an episode of Grand Designs.

“The results are stunning with a highly adaptable layout and the potential to create a fourth double bedroom with minimum cost and fuss.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.ewemove.com/property/for-sale/10689339.

Take a look around this unique East Boldon home, on the market for £375,000.

1. The Hawthorn, East Boldon

Take a look around this unique East Boldon home, on the market for £375,000. | EweMove (via Rightmove)

2. Entrance

EweMove (via Rightmove)

3. Family room

EweMove (via Rightmove)

4. Kitchen area

EweMove (via Rightmove)

