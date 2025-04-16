I love this adorable 3 bed Cleadon family home with private garden for sale on quiet street

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 09:23 BST

This is a practical, modern, and well-positioned home, ideal for those seeking stylish village living with good transport connections and tranquility.

On the market for £310,000 with EweMove, this charming family home is located on a generous corner plot in the sought-after village of Cleadon. A this three-bed home, it offers well-maintained accommodation with excellent outdoor space and a large garage/workshop.

The ground floor includes an entrance hallway with under-stairs storage, a bright lounge with bay window, and a separate dining room with French doors to the rear garden, while the kitchen is fitted with base and wall units, solid wood worktops, a Belfast sink, and a Rayburn cast iron range cooker that also provides central heating and hot water.

Upstairs, the property offers two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, a single bedroom, and a family bathroom with freestanding bath, shower over, WC, and basin, while the loft is accessed via a hatch and is fully boarded.

The garage, measuring approximately 8m x 3.3m, is equipped with power, lighting, workbenches, a plumbed sink, washer/dryer space, and an electric roller shutter door, plus there is also driveway parking for two vehicles.

The gardens to the front, side, and rear are well kept, featuring lawns, raised decking, stone patios, and recently-upgraded fencing. Conveniently positioned close to Cleadon’s local shops, restaurants, and bars, the property also falls within the catchment areas of Cleadon and Whitburn Church of England Academies.

Take a look around...

East Boldon Road (Credit: EweMove, Covering North East England)

