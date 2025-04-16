On the market for £310,000 with EweMove, this charming family home is located on a generous corner plot in the sought-after village of Cleadon. A this three-bed home, it offers well-maintained accommodation with excellent outdoor space and a large garage/workshop.

The ground floor includes an entrance hallway with under-stairs storage, a bright lounge with bay window, and a separate dining room with French doors to the rear garden, while the kitchen is fitted with base and wall units, solid wood worktops, a Belfast sink, and a Rayburn cast iron range cooker that also provides central heating and hot water.

Upstairs, the property offers two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, a single bedroom, and a family bathroom with freestanding bath, shower over, WC, and basin, while the loft is accessed via a hatch and is fully boarded.

The garage, measuring approximately 8m x 3.3m, is equipped with power, lighting, workbenches, a plumbed sink, washer/dryer space, and an electric roller shutter door, plus there is also driveway parking for two vehicles.

The gardens to the front, side, and rear are well kept, featuring lawns, raised decking, stone patios, and recently-upgraded fencing. Conveniently positioned close to Cleadon’s local shops, restaurants, and bars, the property also falls within the catchment areas of Cleadon and Whitburn Church of England Academies.

