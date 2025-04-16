On the market for £310,000 with EweMove, this charming family home is located on a generous corner plot in the sought-after village of Cleadon. A this three-bed home, it offers well-maintained accommodation with excellent outdoor space and a large garage/workshop.
Click here to find out about the Shields Gazette’s free email newsletters and get the headlines sent to you
The ground floor includes an entrance hallway with under-stairs storage, a bright lounge with bay window, and a separate dining room with French doors to the rear garden, while the kitchen is fitted with base and wall units, solid wood worktops, a Belfast sink, and a Rayburn cast iron range cooker that also provides central heating and hot water.
Sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter, taking you through the keyhole of some of the UK market’s most interesting homes
Upstairs, the property offers two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, a single bedroom, and a family bathroom with freestanding bath, shower over, WC, and basin, while the loft is accessed via a hatch and is fully boarded.
Click here to find out about the Sunderland Echo’s free email newsletters and get the headlines sent to you
The garage, measuring approximately 8m x 3.3m, is equipped with power, lighting, workbenches, a plumbed sink, washer/dryer space, and an electric roller shutter door, plus there is also driveway parking for two vehicles.
The gardens to the front, side, and rear are well kept, featuring lawns, raised decking, stone patios, and recently-upgraded fencing. Conveniently positioned close to Cleadon’s local shops, restaurants, and bars, the property also falls within the catchment areas of Cleadon and Whitburn Church of England Academies.
Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss:
I'd be in that hot tub every night! Majestic 5 bed detached Blackpool family home on Preston New Road for sale
I'm head over heels for this 4 bed detached corner plot Preston family home with immaculate design for sale
I think it's futuristic! High tech 4 bed detached family home in rural village with landscaped garden for sale
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.