It’s location, location, location at today’s property spotlight feature where we take a look around this prime Sunderland seafront apartment.

Situated on South Cliff, on Roker Terrace, it has one of the best views in the city looking directly onto much-loved local landmark Roker Pier and lighthouse, which is due to reopen this summer following repair works.

The first floor apartment has two bedrooms, an entrance hall (part of which is used as a study area), a living room, kitchen and bathroom with roll top bath and corner shower.

The apartment has an allocated parking space on the forecourt in front of the property.

It’s on the market with Michael Hodgson for £230,000.