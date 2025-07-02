I love the suntrap garden at this ideal family home on sought-after Sunderland street

With a beautifully well-kept garden, three bedrooms and a great location close to a range amenities, there’s much to offer at this semi-detached home.

Situated on Kirkstone Avenue, it’s only a short walk from Seaburn Metro and Fulwell’s range of shops - as well as being close to schools in the area.

There’s great attention to detail at the property, especially in the open plan kitchen, dining and breakfast room, ideal for family dining as well as entertaining.

The ground floor also has a separate living room as well as an inner hall. Meanwhile, there’s three bedrooms upstairs as well as bathroom.

Parking-wise, there’s a single garage as well as a front paved driveway.

It’s just been reduced and is on the market with Michael Hodgson for £279,950.