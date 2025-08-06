I love the Roker Park views at this Sunderland maisonette in prime location

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 6th Aug 2025, 10:56 BST

Fancy waking up to views of Roker Park?

The master bedroom at this duplex maisonette offers just that, as well as a host of period charm.

Spread over two floors in Park Parade, there’s three bedrooms in total at the property, as well as two bathrooms, kitchen and living room, and rear lane access to a single garage.

The third bedroom is a versatile loft space with its own en-suite and walk in shower.

In one of the best locations in the city, Roker Park and beach are only a few minutes walk away.

It’s on the market with Hunters for offers in the region of £279,950.

