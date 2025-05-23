I love the opulent features of this grand Victorian home in Cleadon

The Garth occupies one wing of Victorian manor house Undercliff Hall in Cleadon and comes with some beautifully-opulent features.
Built as a house around 1853-5 for the Allison family who were brewers, wine and spirit merchants from Sunderland, the property has plenty of charm and character.
There’s nearly 2,700 square feet of living space in the Grade II-listed property, as well as mature gardens and picturesque outdoor entertaining space.
It’s on the market with Finest Properties with a guide price of £1,000,000.
Here’s a look around:
