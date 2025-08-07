I love the modern take on this period home in one of Sunderland's prettiest suburbs

There’s still plenty of character in this large property in Belford Terrace East, a tucked away road not far from Backhouse Park in Ashbrooke.

But it also has the luxuries of modern living like a cinema room , bi-folding doors leading to a great outdoor space, underfloor heating and fixtures and fittings that wouldn’t like out of place in an interior design magazine.

There’s four floors in total, comprising four bedrooms including a dressing area, a shower room, two en-suites and large reception rooms, front and rear garden areas and a garage.

There’s a number of schools in the area and the property is within easy walking distance of the city centre.

It’s on the market with Michael Hodgson for £575,000.

1 . Belford Terrace East, Michael Hodgson Belford Terrace East, Michael Hodgson Photo Sales

2 . Belford Terrace East, Michael Hodgson Belford Terrace East, Michael Hodgson Photo Sales

3 . Belford Terrace East, Michael Hodgson Belford Terrace East, Michael Hodgson Photo Sales