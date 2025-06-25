I love the look and layout of this £475,000 Cleadon home’s family room

This three-bedroom home, on Charlton Grove, in Cleadon, has been brought to the property market by Browns Estate Agents for offers in the region of £475,000.

The property boasts a spacious reception room, two bathrooms, a full wrap-around garden, and more, but perhaps the biggest selling point of the property is its family room.

The listing states: “The property enjoys a full wrap-around garden, including off-street parking for multiple vehicles, a front shed for additional storage, and a stunning side garden with a mature tree creating a touch of natural elegance.

“At the rear, you’ll find a peaceful, private oasis featuring a hot tub area (included in the sale), BBQ zone, a second shed, and a tranquil garden retreat surrounded by trees.

“The heart of the home is found in the single-storey rear extension.

“This expansive open-plan kitchen, dining, and lounge space is ideal for both everyday living and entertaining guests.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://brownsestateagents.co.uk/properties/3-bedroom-house-house-for-sale-in-charlton-grove-sunderland-sr6-7qr/420027.

