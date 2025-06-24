I love the elegant features of this prime Roker property off Sunderland seafront

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 24th Jun 2025, 10:04 BST

It’s one of Sunderland’s finest streets with homeowners enjoying park views while only being a stone’s throw from the seafront.

And this end-terrace home is a fine example of a Roker Park Road property.

The current owners have modernised and extended the property, while also honouring the heritage of the site - and the result is a stunning home.

Spread over three floors, there’s six bedrooms and two bathrooms, a living room and sitting room, utility room as well as a beautiful kitchen, dining and family room that’s ideal for entertaining.

Highlights also include great use of the outdoor space with a small courtyard at the rear and a larger courtyard at the front overlooking the private road and park and a garden room for outdoor / indoor living.

It’s on the market with Michael Hodgson for £625,000.

Here’s a look around:

