And this end-terrace home is a fine example of a Roker Park Road property.
The current owners have modernised and extended the property, while also honouring the heritage of the site - and the result is a stunning home.
Spread over three floors, there’s six bedrooms and two bathrooms, a living room and sitting room, utility room as well as a beautiful kitchen, dining and family room that’s ideal for entertaining.
Highlights also include great use of the outdoor space with a small courtyard at the rear and a larger courtyard at the front overlooking the private road and park and a garden room for outdoor / indoor living.
It’s on the market with Michael Hodgson for £625,000.
Here’s a look around:
