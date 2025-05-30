I love the development potential that this £925,000 Cleadon home has

This four-bedroom home, on West Meadows Road, in Cleadon, has been brought to the property market by Peter Heron for an asking price of £925,000.
The property boasts a great development opportunity for a potential buyer, with a plenty of space to work with both inside and outside of the home.
The listing states: “Available with immediate vacant possession and no upward chain, we welcome to the market a well proportioned four bedroom detached residence sitting within a mature garden plot measuring approximately 0.5 of an acre.
“It offers an exciting opportunity for those discerning space hungry families searching for home of true distinction offering huge potential.”
Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.peterheron.co.uk/buy/view/detached-house-west-meadows-road-sunderland-tyne-and-wear-sr6-7tx/28168/.
