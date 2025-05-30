I love the development potential that this £925,000 Cleadon home has

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 30th May 2025, 10:10 BST

This Cleadon home has so much potential.

This four-bedroom home, on West Meadows Road, in Cleadon, has been brought to the property market by Peter Heron for an asking price of £925,000.

The property boasts a great development opportunity for a potential buyer, with a plenty of space to work with both inside and outside of the home.

The listing states: “Available with immediate vacant possession and no upward chain, we welcome to the market a well proportioned four bedroom detached residence sitting within a mature garden plot measuring approximately 0.5 of an acre.

Sign up for The Property Ladder every Thursday, taking you through the keyhole of some of what’s on the UK market

“It offers an exciting opportunity for those discerning space hungry families searching for home of true distinction offering huge potential.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.peterheron.co.uk/buy/view/detached-house-west-meadows-road-sunderland-tyne-and-wear-sr6-7tx/28168/.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Take a look around this £925,000 home in Cleadon.

1. West Meadows Road, Cleadon

Take a look around this £925,000 home in Cleadon. | Peter Heron (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

2. Living room

Peter Heron (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

3. Reception room

Peter Heron (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

4. Kitchen

Peter Heron (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Propertyfirst person
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice