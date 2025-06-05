I love how perfect this £460,000 East Boldon townhouse is for families

This six-bedroom home, on Whitburn Road, in East Boldon has been brought to the property market by Andrew Craig for an asking price of £460,000.
The property boasts plenty of living space, an impressive master bedroom suite, a low maintenance garden, countryside views, and more.
The listing states: “This spacious and stylish family home spans three floors, offering versatile living in the highly sought-after area of East Boldon.
“With stunning, uninterrupted views over horse fields and close proximity to metro stations, bus routes, shops, and well-regarded schools, the location is ideal for modern family life.”
Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://andrewcraig.co.uk/property/6-bed-town-house-for-sale-in-whitburn-road-east-boldon/646600.
