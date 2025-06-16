I look inside Sunderland's exceptional 4-bed home with a meticulously landscaped garden for sale

By Charlie Watts

Reporter

Published 16th Jun 2025, 13:54 BST

An ‘exceptional’ four-bedroom home has gone on the market in Sunderland.

West Lodge, on Warden Law Lane in Silksworth, is for sale for £650,000.

Beautifully finished throughout, its features include a landscaped garden with a pond and water feature.

The Rightmove listing says: “Nestled along the prestigious Warden Law Lane, this exceptional four-bedroom detached family residence offers an impressive blend of elegance, comfort, and privacy.

“Set behind a traditional stone wall and a pair of ornate cast iron gates, the home is beautifully framed by a meticulously landscaped garden, complete with a detached garage, greenhouse, and an array of charming outdoor features.”

Take a look inside...

1. Warden Law Lane, Silksworth, Tyne & Wear, SR3

Bradley Hall

2. Warden Law Lane, Silksworth, Tyne & Wear, SR3

Bradley Hall

3. Warden Law Lane, Silksworth, Tyne & Wear, SR3

Bradley Hall

4. Warden Law Lane, Silksworth, Tyne & Wear, SR3

Bradley Hall

