West Lodge, on Warden Law Lane in Silksworth, is for sale for £650,000.
Beautifully finished throughout, its features include a landscaped garden with a pond and water feature.
The Rightmove listing says: “Nestled along the prestigious Warden Law Lane, this exceptional four-bedroom detached family residence offers an impressive blend of elegance, comfort, and privacy.
“Set behind a traditional stone wall and a pair of ornate cast iron gates, the home is beautifully framed by a meticulously landscaped garden, complete with a detached garage, greenhouse, and an array of charming outdoor features.”
Take a look inside...