How Souter Lighthouse is cultivating a new allotment project – with a stunning coastal backdrop
A brand new chance to cultivate your own fruit and veg is under way – right by the coast.
An open day has been held to tell people more about an allotment project which is based at Souter Lighthouse.
Organisers are hoping people, particularly older people, can enjoy gardening while mixing with others – especially after they spent so long in isolation during the pandemic.
Anyone who takes part will also get to grow produce with the backdrop of the North East coastline.
Most Popular
-
1
See inside this cosy three-bed cottage complete with stunning views on sale for £625k
-
2
How Souter Lighthouse is cultivating a new allotment project – with a stunning coastal backdrop
-
3
See inside this incredible £1.1million Victorian mansion on sale in Cleadon
-
4
When are supermarkets across Sunderland open this Jubilee bank holiday weekend? Opening times for Aldi, Asda, Tesco, Sainsburys and more
-
5
17 of the best places for fish and chips in Sunderland according to Google ratings
But the benefits of the scheme could go even further, said Alison Brown, who is a Connect 2 Worker with Age Concern Tyneside South which is one of the organisations behind the project.
"If there is too much produce grown, it could be passed on to food banks.”
The main aim of the project is to get people back out in the community. “For me, it is all about getting in to the fresh air,” said Alison.
The project has been launched thanks to a link-up between ACTS and Explore SeaScapes which is an organisation that encourages communities to explore their local coastline and take part in water activities.
The new scheme started when a weekly men’s group from ACTS teamed up with staff from SeaScapes.
They held a litter pick at Trow Rocks beach and the nearby fields. They collected eight bags of rubbish but the benefits went further as it was also the first ‘mindfulness walk’ that some of the men had ever enjoyed.
They also got to see the natural habitat of wildlife around Souter Lighthouse and for some of the group, it was their first visit to the lighthouse.
Thanks to the link-up between the two organisations, the National Trust, which looks after the lighthouse, has donated two of their allotment plots, said ACTS.
Read More
Alison added: “This project encourages the residents of South Tyneside to come along and have a positive impact on the area which can be enjoyed for generations to come.”
The open day also explained how people could become National Trust volunteers and get membership of the Trust.
For more information on the allotment scheme, contact [email protected] or telephone (0191) 4566903 and ask to speak to Alison Brown.